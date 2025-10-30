Getty Images
Arne Slot hit with another huge blow as Liverpool summer signing ruled out for six weeks with hamstring injury
Frimpong sidelined in latest Liverpool blow
This news comes as the most recent blow in a challenging October for Liverpool, who have fallen from first to seventh in the Premier League table and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Head coach Arne Slot was criticised for an inexperienced team selection but pointed to injury issues, such as that of his fellow Dutchman Frimpong, as the reasoning behind the Reds’ cautious line-up.
TalkSPORT have reported that the 24-year-old’s latest hamstring complaint will keep him out of action for six weeks, suggesting a December return deep into the festive period may be his best hope.
With a crucial fixture list including Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City clashes coming up, Slot’s squad will be pushed thin and pressure on the Dutchman threatens to intensify.
Who will replace Frimpong at right-back?
In the absence of Frimpong and at times Conor Bradley through injury, too, Liverpool have fielded a range of right-back options so far this season. Dominik Szoboszlai has started there on multiple occasions – at times to retain his place in the starting XI as much as anything else – while Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo have all been known to deputise in the role when needed.
Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is a more natural alternative but has found himself with few opportunities, due in part to some injury issues of his own and a series of uninspiring loan spells. He started in the Carabao Cup against the Eagles and impressed more than many of his team-mates, leading to calls from some fans for the 22-year-old to get an opportunity in the Premier League.
The right-back area has been one of particular concern for Slot thus far and he has a task on his hands to find a consistent defensive unit, which could be key to putting an end to a series of disappointing performances at the back.
Promising Frimpong Liverpool career has had rocky start
“Jeremie is not in a good place,” Slot told his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s trip to Brentford. “What I mean with that is that he’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury, so that’s going to take a while.”
With Frimpong’s injury potentially even worse than feared, Slot will be forced to lead Liverpool into their attempt at a Premier League revival without the Dutchman, who has had a difficult start to his life at Anfield and might only find things more challenging when he eventually returns to action. For a signing who signalled the start of a big-spending summer, his slow start has reflected a challenging adaption period for much of the squad.
“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer,” said Frimpong when he signed for the Reds back on May 30. “For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’
“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together. I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”
Which matches will Frimpong miss?
Frimpong will undoubtedly miss key fixtures against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City, before clashes with Nottingham Forest, PSV, West Ham United, Sunderland and Leeds United. The Reds then face Inter, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.
He will hope to have a key role in the winter period, where he may be required to fill in for Mohamed Salah in the right-wing position when the Egyptian goes off to AFCON. Former Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong’s versatility across the right side is a major strength which Liverpool fans will hope to see flourish at the club soon.
