Armando Broja in limbo! Chelsea striker sees £30m move to Wolves paused amid FFP concerns

Aditya Gokhale
Armando Broja Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Armando BrojaWolverhampton WanderersChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Wolves reportedly want to sign Chelsea's Armando Broja, but because of financial concerns, they have 'pressed pause' on the proposed deal.

  • Broja's £30m move to Wolves on 'pause'
  • Club close to Premier League's PSR limit
  • Chelsea wanted loan with obligation to buy

