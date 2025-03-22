The former Atlanta United star bagged the only goal to carry Lionel Scaloni's men a step closer to the 2026 World Cup

With no Lionel Messi for help, Thiago Almada played hero for Argentina Friday night, scoring the only goal in an otherwise drab affair to give his side a 1-0 win over Uruguay in Conmebol World Cup qualifying.

The first half was defined by its relative lack of action. Both sides settled into a midfield scrap, with few chances to speak of. Argentina came closest when Enzo Fernandez had a shot cleared from close range.

Little changed after the break. The game became a brutally untidy affair, with strings of forward passes - not to mention goalscoring opportunities - coming at a premium. Almada changed things, though. Afforded space for the first time all evening, the former Atlanta United attacking midfielder received the ball on the left, cut onto his stronger right foot, and unleashed a wonderful curling effort into the top corner.

Article continues below

Argentina sat in otherwise. There were a couple of half-hearted forays forward, but the Albiceleste mostly pulled off a wonderful act of game management. This wasn't a pretty one by any means, and they aren't the same team without their leader in Messi, but it remains an important step towards the World Cup.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Estadio Centenario...