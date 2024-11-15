Argentina player ratings vs Paraguay: Lionel Messi nearly invisible as La Albiceleste disappointingly fall in World Cup qualifying road match to La Albirroja

Lionel Messi failed to show up in the attack, and Paraguay's stars rose to the occasion as Argentina fell in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Paraguay pulled off a stunning home victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina Thursday evening, defeating La Albiceleste 2-1 on the heels of a second half header from Omar Alderete. La Albirroja took all three points in the crucial CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier to maintain their sixth-place position in the South American standings. Argentina, meanwhile, have only claimed victory once in their past four qualifiers now, as Messi and Co. are seemingly hitting a roadblock as the calendar year ends.

Things started off well for La Albiceleste, with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez finding the back of the net just 11 minutes into the match to hand them an early lead. Paraguay responded fast, though, drawing level in the 19th minute off a genuinely stupendous overhead kick from Antonio Sanabria.

The two nations went into the halftime break at a deadlock - but Argentina were the side off far worse than their opposition. Coming out of the tunnel in the second half, it was announced that star defender Cristian Romero would not be able to continue due to what is reportedly a right foot injury. He was replaced by Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi - who arrived onto the pitch only to commit an error leading to Paraguay's second - and eventual, game-winning goal.

Balerdi and centerback partner Nicolas Otamendi did not communicate in the box, and a delightful in-swinging cross from Inter Miami teenage star Diego Gomez found the head of Alderete, who smashed home.

La Albiceleste have now dropped points against all three of Colombia, Venezuela and Paraguay in recent World Cup Qualifiers, as the reigning World Champions stumble in CONMEBOL action. Despite that, though, they still remain atop the standings with 22 points.

Argentina and manager Lionel Scaloni should not be thrilled with the result, but their worries, rather, should rely on the status of Romero and their preparation for their return to the pitch Tuesday, when they host Peru in their final match of 2024.

