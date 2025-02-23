Are Orlando Pirates fighting a losing battle? Mamelodi Sundowns will take some stopping in the PSL title race

As the defending PSL champions go about their business, one can’t help but feel we’ve seen this movie before.

The ending, over the past seven seasons, has been the same, with Mamelodi Sundowns hoisting the league trophy high in front of their envious competitors.

The 2024-25 campaign has much of the same feel with the Tshwane giants looking in rampant mood 18 matches into the campaign.

Sundowns have only tasted defeat twice, albeit one more than they did the entire previous campaign, but they remain firm favourites to clinch a record-extending eight straight title.

Orlando Pirates are determined to stop the Sundowns juggernaut this season, but Jose Riveiro’s charges will have to play out of their skin to even run the Brazilians close, let alone dethrone them.

So far, so good, though, for the Soweto giants as they remain within touching distance of Miguel Cardoso’s side as the business end of the season approaches.

Although Pirates are determined to keep up with Downs, they already appear to be grafting results while their rivals are getting over the line with a bit more ease and comfort.

Are Pirates fighting a losing battle in the PSL title race? Here, GOAL highlights some of the reasons why Sundowns have the edge over the Buccaneers.