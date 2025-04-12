Are Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng headed to Bundesliga? German coach opens up on scouting mission
It remains to be seen which South African player will make a big move straight from the PSL to a top league in Europe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mofokreng and Ribeiro have been standout players in the PSL
- They have been touted to go to Europe
- A German scout opens up on his scouting mission in the PSL
🟢📱