Are Kaizer Chiefs preparing for Thabo Cele's return? Cedric Kaze hints at giving Lebohang Maboe a new role
The Maboe factor?
Kaizer Chiefs haven't lost in any of the last seven games across all competitions.
Interestingly, Lebohang Maboe has started in all those matches, playing across all positions - 6, 8, and 10, and delivered. However, recently, he has been playing in front of the defenders to provide much-needed cover.
The Glamour Boys haven't conceded in the last six games domestically and abroad, winning the last four, which has seen critics change their tune about the club's prospects of winning silverware.
Cele on his way back!
In his interview with Gagasi FM, Thabo Cele hinted he is almost returning back from injury, hoping to help Chiefs win titles.
“I can say that injuries are part of the game,” the 29-year-old stated.
“There’s always going to be setbacks and challenges, it’s just how you look at it, your perspective. So how saw it was to introspect and be able to find other things because I’m always trying to improve myself.
“I’m in that phase, and I’m able to use time while I’m injured so that when I return, I return better to be able to help the team to win more and like [Mbongiseni] Mthethwa said, eventually to win trophies," he concluded.
Maboe to create space?
Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has lauded Maboe's impact on the pitch and is delighted that the 31-year-old can play anywhere in midfield. It means he can play in an advanced position as Cele plays in his preferred defensive midfield role.
“About Maboe, he has an unbelievable football IQ. He’s a player who can play any position,” the Burundian told the media.
“He can play number six, number eight, number ten, he can play higher, even if you want, he can play as a winger.
“He knows how to find those spaces between people, he knows how to find those spots, half spaces, and he’s accurate in front of the box.
“He has a very good and accurate shot. He’s a hard worker, and it’s a very good thing to have him. He has experience in the [CAF competition], he advises the young players and his teammates," he concluded.
Chiefs' critical week
On Wednesday, Chiefs start their Nedbank Cup defense with a game against Stellenbosch, a team that eliminated them from the Carling Knockout.
The next big game will be on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup against Al Masry, where a defeat might see them get eliminated from the annual competition.