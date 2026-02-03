Are Kaizer Chiefs preparing for Thabo Cele's return? Cedric Kaze hints at giving Lebohang Maboe a new role

Kaizer Chiefs haven't lost in any of the last seven games across all competitions.

Interestingly, Lebohang Maboe has started in all those matches, playing across all positions - 6, 8, and 10, and delivered. However, recently, he has been playing in front of the defenders to provide much-needed cover.

The Glamour Boys haven't conceded in the last six games domestically and abroad, winning the last four, which has seen critics change their tune about the club's prospects of winning silverware.