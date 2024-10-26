Fenerbahce-v-Manchester-United-UEFA-Europa-League-MD3AFP
Jamie Spencer

Antony ruled out for Man Utd after sustaining ankle sprain during Europa League draw against Fenerbahce

AntonyManchester UnitedWest Ham vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueWest Ham

Manchester United have provided an update on Antony after he was taken off with an injury against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

  • Man Utd shed light on Antony injury
  • Winger stretchered off on Turkey
  • At least ruled out of West Ham clash
