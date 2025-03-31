VIDEO: Antony leads wild Real Betis celebrations after starring in comeback derby victory over Sevilla - but manager Manuel Pellegrini demands more from Man Utd loanee
Antony took charge of Real Betis celebrations after playing a key role in the comeback derby victory over Sevilla, but Manuel Pellegrini demands more.
- Real Betis edged out Sevilla 2-1
- Antony was once again impressive
- Was ecstatic after inspiring Betis to sixth consecutive league win