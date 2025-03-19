Antony set for crunch talks over Man Utd future with winger determined to stay at Real Betis amid loan resurgence - but La Liga club face fight to keep him
Antony is set for crunch talks with Manchester United over his future but is keen to stay at Real Betis after an impressive start to his loan.
- Antony impressing in La Liga with Real Betis
- Brazilian is determined to stay in Seville
- Talks set to continue over his future