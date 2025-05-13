Antony backed for Brazil recall after ‘a lot of messed up things’ as £85m Man Utd flop thrives at Europa Conference League finalists Real Betis
Antony is being backed for a Brazil recall, with Diego Costa pleased to see the Real Betis loanee come through “a lot of messed up things”.
- Forward has endured issues on and off the pitch
- Has rediscovered professional spark in Spain
- In contention for Selecao selection under Ancelotti