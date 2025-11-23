Getty Images Sport
'There was no need!' - Antonio Conte rubbishes Napoli exit talk after club president's controversial 'taking the team back' social media post
Napoli chief's controversial post
Just hours after Napoli's triumph over Atalanta, courtesy of a brace from David Neres and a goal from Nao Lang, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis shared a social media post congratulating the manager and the team but his message was misconstrued by many. De Laurentiis' X post read: "Bravo Antonio Conte, who has taken the team back in time. Well done to the players who followed his instructions."
The 'taken the team back' statement came across as a wrong message, although the club chief wanted to convey that he had taken back control of the team after briefly losing it at the start of the season.
Conte confirms commitment to Napoli
Amid talks of him exiting Napoli, Conte told reporters: "There are aspects that are more concerning to those on the outside. I have a strong relationship with the players, we always tell each other the truth, I'm very honest and don't wear masks. I didn't need to take the team back. They were with me, they are with me, and they always will be with me. And I will always be with them, regardless of everything and everyone. They know they're dealing with an honest person who doesn't wear masks. I'm someone who exposes himself, something many don't have the courage to do. They know that nothing and no one will ever damage our relationship.
"A lot of things can happen, but our relationship will always be very strong. After Bologna, I thought I wasn't able to get the best out of them, and I took responsibility. Often, Anguissa, Lukaku, Gilmour, and De Bruyne are forgotten about. These things aren't taken into account; we try to focus more on gossip than on the real fact."
De Laurentiis praised Conte
Earlier this month, in another social media post, De Laurentiis had hailed Conte as the 'real man' as he wrote: "I came across the fairy tale of Conte's resignation on the web. I love social media a lot because they're a contemporary and fast way to spread thoughts. But you know that thoughts aren't always right or shareable. Between me and Conte there has always existed a special harmony that unites men who use the 3 "C"s [Character, Competence, and Courage]... which are very popular with Neapolitans and not only.
"To the fans who've read some nonsense, I say: I'm proud to have by my side, and by the side of Napoli and the players, a real man like Antonio Conte, capable of sacrificing every second of his life for his profession, with extreme generosity and dedication. This is the most important guarantee that can be given today to a club, to the players, and to demanding fans like those of Napoli."
How is Conte doing at Napoli?
Conte took charge of Napoli at the start of the 2024-25 season, stepping in to steady the ship after a disappointing campaign that had left the club in disarray. His tenure began on a poor note with a 3-0 home defeat to Hellas Verona, but Conte quickly adapted. Breaking away from his trademark 3-5-2 formation, he switched to a 4-3-3 system to better suit Napoli’s attacking strengths and the players at his disposal. The tactical adjustment paid off brilliantly as Napoli went on an incredible run, eventually clinching the Scudetto on the final matchday with a decisive victory over Cagliari. One of Conte’s most inspired moves was signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United, who thrived under his management and was named Serie A’s MVP in his debut season.
Now competing in both Serie A and the Champions League, Conte's team have struggled to adapt to the new demands. Star striker Romelu Lukaku was ruled out with a long-term injury at the start of the season, while playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has now been sidelined for the time being.
The reigning Italian champions next face Qarabag FK in a Champions League fixture at home on Tuesday.
