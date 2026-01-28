Antonio Conte claims he's 'transformed' Scott McTominay into a 'complete player' at Napoli & heaps praise on 'important' Man Utd loanee Rasmus Hojlund

Conte has now claimed he's helped improve McTominay, while talking up Hojlund's importance to the team. He told TNT Sports: "In this year and a half, (McTominay) became a complete player. When I was in England and faced him as an opponent, I always saw his quality, but always one part of his quality - especially to attack the box and score. Instead, we worked with him on the build-up and construction, and I tried (with) difficulty also to transform him into a complete player. He now plays with (Stanislav) Lobotka as two midfielders, and he has improved a lot in the build-up. At the same time, he has never lost the possibility to attack, to be a box-to-box player. Now he is, in my opinion, a really, really top player for an important club. He has improved a lot – it’s the same for Rasmus Hojlund. In six months, we have worked a lot with him. He is only 22 years old; Scott is 29, so he is more mature as a player. Rasmus is a player who has a lot of space for improvement, he’s only 22, but we are talking about two important players. We’re lucky to have them in our team because they are helping a lot, Scott last season and this season Scott with Rasmus."

