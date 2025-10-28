Antonio Conte will 'get the best' out of Rasmus Hojlund as Nicklas Bendtner tells ex-Man Utd forward he'll benefit from Napoli coach's 'killer mentality and relentless desire'

Hojlund’s time at Napoli has quickly become a story of redemption. After a disappointing season at United, where he managed just 10 goals in 52 appearances, the Danish striker’s move to Italy has reignited his career. Joining on loan in the summer, he has already scored four times in six matches, rediscovering the sharp movement and finishing touch that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

The 22-year-old has adapted well to Conte’s high-intensity system, showing better link-up play, sharper pressing, and improved composure in front of goal. His resurgence has impressed the club hierarchy so much that they are now pushing to make his transfer permanent as early as January, despite the original clause that tied the €44 million (£38m/$51m) deal to Champions League qualification.

Hojlund’s current spell on the sidelines caused by a minor thigh injury has slowed his momentum, but he is expected to return in Napoli’s upcoming clash with Lecce, where fans hope to see him pick up where he left off.