Antonela Roccuzzo shows off giant Valentine's Day gift from Lionel Messi
Roccuzzo highlights Messi's softer side
Away from the spotlight, Messi treated wife Roccuzzo to dinner and gifts on Valentine's Day as the romantic gestures quickly went viral. Messi is known for living a private lifestyle and February 14th was no different as the 2022 World Cup winner marked the occasion with simple yet effective details to express his affection.
Roccuzzo gave a glimpse into Messi's softer side as she took to Instagram to share photos of the pair out for dinner, some chocolate covered strawberries with a 'LOVE' tag included and a view of the beach in Miami.
Additionally, Roccuzzo showed off the giant stuffed teddy bear she received from Messi on Valentine's Day.
Roccuzzo and Messi married in 2017
Messi and Roccuzzo are childhood sweethearts and have been married for almost 10 years having tied the knot in Rosario, Argentina, in June 2017. And Roccuzzo is no longer considered just the wife of Messi but has since become the celebrity face of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Anastasia Soare, the founder of the brand, first met Roccuzzo at a part for Victoria Beckham and calls her a modern woman.
"What makes Antonela compelling is the balance. She is a devoted mother, a great partner, and a person with integrity," Soare said.
And in an interview with ELLE, Roccuzzo gave some insight into the life of husband, Messi. Speaking on nutrition, diet and recovery, she said: "My husband has to always be on a diet because of what he does. We have to eat healthy. We don’t drink alcohol and we don’t smoke. We try to have everything organic. It all comes together, with the exercise, the nutrition, and the mental health - it’s a way of living."
'I'm weirder than sh*t' says Messi
Messi has previously spoken about his private life and how he values his privacy, saying as much last summer. "Obviously, when I enter into my house, with my family. I try to be a normal dad, a normal husband, like anybody else, assuming the responsibilities we all have, as a father, as a husband, and be a normal person," Messi said.
"I am beyond everything else that happens to me - the fame [and] the recognition - I may have outside. Inside my house, I am a very normal person, like anybody else. I discipline the children, I put limits, play and share with them, with my wife and I live a very normal life as well."
The Argentina international also claimed that he is a bit of an oddball, previously telling Marca: "I'm weirder than sh*t. I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone. The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude. I'm very structured, if I have the day organised in a certain way and in the middle something happens that changes everything for me."
Messi to feature at the World Cup?
Messi was influential for Inter Miami last season as the Herons won the MLS Cup back in December. Javier Mascherano's side beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as a Edier Ocampo own goal, a second half Rodrigo De Paul effort and a late Tadeo Allende strike confirmed victory for the Miami franchise.
It does remain to be seen, tough, whether Messi will turn out for Argentina at the World Cup later this year. The 38-year-old was previously asked about whether he'd play for the defending champions, to which he replied: "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country - especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."
And on talks with head coach Lionel Scaloni, he added: "The truth is we've been talking about it. He understands, and we've discussed it a lot. He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust and we can talk about everything."
Meanwhile, the 2026 MLS season kicks off next weekend as Inter Miami seek to defend their MLS Cup crown.
