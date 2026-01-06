Antoine Semenyo's last Bournemouth game?! Man City transfer on brink of completion as medical booked for £65m winger

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has been adamant that the club will keep Semenyo for as long as possible before his release clause expires later this week, with the winger playing all 90 minutes of Saturday's loss to Arsenal. However, Iraola has admitted Semenyo is likely to be sold following Wednesday's game.

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow or the next two or three days, but I've asked before coming here just to tell me, otherwise I will look foolish there talking about Antoine and then [he leaves]. And that's the situation in this moment of the day," Iraola said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I think it could be the last game. That is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed and nothing signed. It is my personal opinion as I understand the market and the noise but there is nothing agreed right now. He, right now, is our player and I hope it continues."