Antoine Griezmann reveals how he helped lure Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid from Man City with Instagram messages
Griezmann messages helped seal Alvarez’s transfer
Alvarez’s arrival at Atletico in the summer of 2024 was framed as one of the window’s biggest coups, with the club spending €95 million (£82m/$104m) to prise him away from City. His immediate impact, 38 goals and 12 assists in 72 games, including 29 goals in his debut campaign quickly justified the investment and turned the Argentine into a central piece of Diego Simeone’s attack.
What was never known publicly is how influential Griezmann was in helping the deal materialise. The Frenchman, now in his 10th season at Los Rojiblancosand widely considered a club legend, has revealed that he personally reached out to Alvarez during the negotiations. His admission comes at a time when Atleti’s forward line has undergone major reshaping, with Alvarez becoming the new focal point and Griezmann transitioning into a more flexible role within Simeone’s plans.
As the former River Plater striker settled in and Atletico pushed to remain competitive in La Liga and Europe, Griezmann’s influence behind the scenes continued to matter. His leadership, contract renewal until 2027, and willingness to adapt have been central themes around the club and his account of the Instagram messages provides new insight into his long-standing commitment.
What Griezmann said about Alvarez and his own changing role
Griezmann explained his direct involvement in Alvarez’s move before sharing his view on playing alongside him and adapting to new responsibilities.
"I knew the club was doing everything possible to bring him in," the Frenchman said. "So I decided to write him a ten or twenty-sentence message to convince him. A message in which I told him all the great things about Atleti, Cholo, and his teammates… And in the end, after much persistence, he came to join us. I think I wrote to him four times or so before he finally made up his mind."
He also explained how having Alvarez in the squad only strengthens Atleti’s ambitions, stressing the value of competition and a united dressing room before adding: "Ultimately the more stars we have, so to speak, the better for the club and the more chances we have of winning. In the end, we try to have a good relationship on and off the field, and I think that shows when we're playing."
Griezmann then spoke about adapting to his reduced role, highlighting the importance of professionalism and leadership as he competes for minutes, saying: "Ultimately, you always want to play. But I understand that I have to be professional, that I have to set an example for all my teammates and then show the manager that I'm still ready to play, that I have everything I need to play and earn a place in the starting eleven. I want to play. I'm very happy here in Madrid, playing for Atleti, and I think that's showing this season."
Griezmann’s evolving role, contract extension and long-term commitment
Despite no longer being a guaranteed starter, Griezmann remains one of the club’s leaders both in influence and mentality. His decision to renew until 2027, extending a deal that already ran into 2026 highlighted his determination to contribute to Atleti’s next cycle.
"Because I want more," the 2018 World Cup winner said. "I still have many minutes left to play, plenty of legs and mental strength to play with and be someone important at the club. And I know I have to prove that to everyone, and I still want to be even more important. And then, as for the legendary status, we'll see many years from now."
His professionalism and openness stand in contrast to the speculation that has surrounded him over the past year, particularly amid repeated MLS rumours. Atletico decided to keep him for the 2025-26 season, emphasising that Simeone and the board still see him as crucial, even as Alvarez’s rise accelerates. That dual narrative of leadership and longevity frames Griezmann as both mentor and competitor, navigating a new era at the club he has represented for a decade.
What lies ahead as MLS interest lingers
Despite his renewed commitment to Atleti, the 34-year-old has never hidden his long-term fascination with MLS and talk of a move has continued across the last 12 months. Last summer, LAFC were among the clubs pushing hardest for him, though the decision was made for him to stay in Madrid for at least another season.
"No. In the end, I was always the subject of conversation," Griezmann said. "From the first day I arrived until the last day I leave, it will be. But, as I said, I'm very happy here. Everyone knows that MLS is my dream, my goal, but I still have a contract, I want to keep renewing here and continue being an important player."
With Alvarez thriving, Simeone rebuilding his attack, and Griezmann embracing a more flexible role, the Frenchman’s future will remain a recurring storyline. Los Rojiblancos hope to keep him central to their plans, while MLS interest is unlikely to fade anytime soon.
