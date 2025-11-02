Getty Images Sport
'One of the worst stats I've ever heard!' - Anthony Gordon ripped apart after extending Premier League goal drought to 19 games as Newcastle told to RELEASE England winger
Gordon under fire for West Ham defeat
Gordon was disappointing once again for Newcastle in the Premier League as the Magpies slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium. The Hammers recorded just their second win of the season, and their first under Nuno Espirito Santo, to leave Newcastle a disappointing 12th after 10 games.
The afternoon started brightly for the away side when Jacob Murphy put the visitors in front after just four minutes. The right-winger weaved in and out of the Hammers defence before striking hard into the bottom-left corner.
Yet, the Magpies could only hold onto their lead for half-an-hour when Lucas Paqueta, looking to lead West Ham to safety, curled an effort from distance past the diving Nick Pope. Ten minutes later, a Aaron Wan-Bissaka cutback was turned into his own net by Sven Botman to give the hosts the lead. Newcastle pushed, but were unable to find a way back into the game and Tomas Soucek bundled home in injury time to seal the three points.
It marks another poor result and performance from Newcastle, whose dreams of qualifying for the Champions League for another season already look under threat, with much of the blame for their inconsistent and wasteful attack being levelled at Gordon, who was substituted at half-time.
- Getty Images Sport
Fans fume at wasteful winger
The Newcastle United fans are growing tired of the winger, who has now gone 19 games in the Premier League without scoring or providing an assist for one of his team-mates. On X, @Regista10_ declared the stat as, "one of the worst stats" they had ever heard.
Gordon was also fortunate that his lackadaisical performance escaped punishment. @KHeneage said that "Anthony Gordon [is] far too casual on the ball in the wrong areas," in reference to the winger being robbed of possession leading to a West Ham attack. Looking to pounce on Gordon’s error, the hosts poured forward and, when Jarrod Bowen went over in the box, looked as if they would take advantage of the winger’s complacency in midfield. Luckily for Gordon, the awarded penalty was overturned by VAR.
On the same incident, @Will44s added: "Anthony Gordon is very light weight and also gives the ball away far too much for somebody that’s meant to be this good a player."
Taking things further, @swamoil wanted the club to not only drop the wide attacker from the starting line-up, but to expel him from the entire club. They posted: "Anthony Gordon needs to be released. Spent £500m and Jacob Murphy from nearly a decade ago is still our best winger."
Also looking for the Magpies to move Gordon on, @GetAHurrCutMan_ said: "Anthony Gordon is nowhere near as good as he thinks he is. Would snap your hand off if a bid of any significance arrived."
Gordon to move back to Merseyside?
Interest in Gordon from other clubs has been well-documented. Liverpool have long-been-linked with the winger who has reportedly been open to a move back to Merseyside.
- AFP
Shooting boots are on in Europe
Champions League nights return to the Northeast this week as Athletic Club visit St. James’ Park. Fortunately for Gordon, he has been excelling in European football and even drew praise from Benfica manager Jose Mourinho after the Englishman put the side from Lisbon to the sword. He will want to add to the four goals in three games he has scored in the competition already.
Advertisement