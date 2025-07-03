'I spoke to him' - Ansu Fati reveals chat with Lamine Yamal before he sealed move to Monaco as Barcelona wonderkid prepares to take over his No. 10 shirt L. Yamal A. Fati Barcelona LaLiga Monaco Ligue 1

Ansu Fati revealed he had a chat with Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal before he sealed move to Monaco. He joined the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan and as part of the agreement, Monaco holds the right to make the transfer permanent next summer for €11 million (£9m/$13m), depending on Fati’s impact in France. At the same time, Barcelona have extended the 22-year-old’s contract until June 2028, as they still see long-term potential in him.