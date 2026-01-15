Another chance goes begging for Victor Osimhen at AFCON: Will self-destructive Nigeria & Galatasaray striker ever achieve his full potential?

Osimhen was the one being disrespectful, not George. He should have kept any grievances in-house and refrained from reacting to social media noise without having all the facts.

"It’s quite unfortunate that he came up live and said those things," George said to the Nigeria Info radio station. "I sent him a message. From that point, I didn’t hear from him; he didn’t apologise."

It was an ugly episode that raised serious questions over Osimhen's discipline, and went some way to explaining why Chelle opted to overlook him for Ndidi when naming Nigeria's new captain after William Troost-Ekong retired from international football in December. That all being said, Osimhen did at least accept a share of responsibility for the national team's latest qualification debacle, issuing a passionate rally cry ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

"This AFCON is an opportunity for us to try to right our wrongs, to try to make the Super Eagles fans all over the world believe that there is so much more that we can give," he said. "We’re so sorry, we have to use the opportunity to say we’re so sorry for not getting the World Cup ticket. Now we are going to war."

That passion was evident in Nigeria's three group-stage wins over Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, and their 4-0 rout of Mozambique in the last-16, as Osimhen racked up four-goal contributions. But his efforts in the final third were overshadowed when he went to 'war' with one of his team-mates. With the Super Eagles 3-0 up and Osimhen chasing a hat-trick heading into the final 30 minutes against Mozambique, he squared up to Lookman, seemingly accusing the Atalanta star of purposely not passing to him.

Indeed, Lookman wasted two good openings by going for glory himself instead of looking for Osimhen, but he had also set up his first goal. Osimhen's reaction was completely over the top, and it didn't end after their on-pitch altercation; he asked to be substituted in the 68th minute, and was seen storming down the tunnel after the full-time whistle.