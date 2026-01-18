Annoyed Patrice Motsepe hits back after CAF leadership is accused of being controlled by 'Europe' as former Mamelodi Sundowns president warns journalist, 'you are insulting us now'
New era
The changes announced by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe regarding the Africa Cup of Nations will usher in a new era for continental football, with the introduction of the African Nations League. The competition is set to kick off from 2029 and will be played during the September, October, and November international windows, adding a fresh layer to Africa’s competitive calendar.
While the move is seen as a strategic reshuffle aimed at modernising African football and easing congestion, it has not been without controversy. CAF has faced accusations of external influence, claims that have long followed the tournament due to its traditional biennial format. The two-year cycle has often clashed with the European football calendar, placing African stars at the centre of a tug-of-war between club and country, and regularly sparking tension with European clubs and leagues.
However, CAF insists the latest adjustments are designed to balance the interests of all stakeholders.
Reasons behind the Afcon changes
Speaking to the media, the former Mamelodi Sundowns president explained how CAF arrived at this decision.
“It has taken us four years to be where we are. We took a unanimous decision in CAF 100%. I am the one that had to be convinced over the last three years for this change. The African Super League, we started a pilot with club football and it went well but [the next] did not proceed because the partners that were giving us money did not give us what we were happy with,” Dr Motsepe said as per iDiskiTimes.
“We have significantly increased the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup prize monies. The 54 nations in Africa who know football much better than those who are not in the day-to-day involvement.
“We are absolutely satisfied. The revenue of the AFCON is significantly less than the revenue we have implemented for the African Nations League. We are absolutely convinced," he added.
Motsepe slams Europe involment accusations
With questions from a journalist about alleged European influence over CAF, Motsepe wasted no time shutting down the insinuation, describing it as 'absolute rubbish' and 'insulting.' He insisted CAF exists to serve Africa, not outside interests, highlighting achievements under his leadership
"Where you are also talking absolutely nonsense - is to say to me that we will run Africa for Europe, that is absolute rubbish, it's nonsense, you are insulting us," said the CAF president.
“We run Africa for Africa and our job is to listen to people like yourself. When I became President, Member Associations have gone from receiving $150,000 to $400,000. I am confident results of what we are doing will speak for themselves," concluded the Sundowns owner.
'There is no CHAN anymore'
The 63-year-old club owner further announced more changes that will take place. Motsepe didn’t hold back on CHAN, labeling it a “spectacular money loser” and confirming it’s done. He revealed the African Nations League will take its place, promising a full competition restructure to better serve African football.
“The CHAN is a spectacular money loser. The first thing I was told when I became the President said ‘Kill the CHAN’. We allocated resources to it because of some countries who said it helped them,” Motsepe explained.
“I can tell you for certain there is no CHAN anymore. The African Nations League will more than replace that. We will restructure our competitions. Europe doesn’t dictate the calendar. We also have to stop the nonsense that ‘these people are enemies of those people’.
“We are going to have the best mutually beneficial relationship with Europe, Asia, South America, North America, and the rest of the world.”