Annoyed Patrice Motsepe hits back after CAF leadership is accused of being controlled by 'Europe' as former Mamelodi Sundowns president warns journalist, 'you are insulting us now'

The changes announced by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe regarding the Africa Cup of Nations will usher in a new era for continental football, with the introduction of the African Nations League. The competition is set to kick off from 2029 and will be played during the September, October, and November international windows, adding a fresh layer to Africa’s competitive calendar.

While the move is seen as a strategic reshuffle aimed at modernising African football and easing congestion, it has not been without controversy. CAF has faced accusations of external influence, claims that have long followed the tournament due to its traditional biennial format. The two-year cycle has often clashed with the European football calendar, placing African stars at the centre of a tug-of-war between club and country, and regularly sparking tension with European clubs and leagues.

However, CAF insists the latest adjustments are designed to balance the interests of all stakeholders.