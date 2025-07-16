Carroll-DagenhamGetty
Andy Carroll endures 5-1 humiliation on Dagenham and Redbridge debut as ex-Liverpool & Newcastle striker is put in the shade by 'Trialist B'

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll endured a nightmare debut in non-league football for Dagenham and Redbridge as his team went down 5-1 against League Two side Crawley Town in a pre-season friendly. The 36-year-old, who once broke the British transfer record when moving to Anfield from Newcastle, is making a fresh start in the sixth tier of English football after leaving Bordeaux.

  • Carroll endured nightmare debut for non-league club
  • Has returned to English football after brief stint in France
  • Dagenham and Redbridge lost 5-1 to Crawley Town
