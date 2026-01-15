Getty Images Sport
'I need to sit down with my family and decide' - Andrew Robertson opens door to Liverpool exit this summer as he insists he 'wants to play' after losing place to Milos Kerkez
A summer move imminent?
Robertson has publicly opened the door to a potential exit this summer, acknowledging that his lack of game time is a major factor as he approaches the end of his contract in the summer. The 31-year-old, a cornerstone of the Jurgen Klopp era, has found himself on the periphery of the first team this season following the £40 million arrival of Kerkez from Bournemouth. With just five months remaining on his current deal, Robertson finds himself at a career crossroads.
Despite his deep affection for the club where he has won every major honour available, the left-back was candid about his frustration with life on the bench. While confirming he would ideally like to stay, he stressed that no decision has been made and that the reality of his situation requires a pragmatic conversation with his loved ones.
"Yes, but it's a difficult question," Robertson admitted when asked if he wanted to extend his stay on Merseyside. "I've got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go and things like that. I need to sit down with my family and decide."
Frustration over lack of minutes under new regime
The primary driver behind Robertson’s uncertainty is his dramatic drop in playing time. Since joining from Hull City for a bargain £8m in 2017, the Scot has been virtually undroppable, amassing 362 appearances for the Reds. However, the current campaign has painted a different picture. Robertson has started just four Premier League games this season, with 22-year-old Hungarian international Kerkez firmly establishing himself as the first-choice left-back.
Robertson’s competitive nature remains undimmed, and he was eager to point out that sitting on the bench does not sit well with him. "I can focus on the last eight and a half years. I think Jurgen Klopp left me out for one game and I was raging. So I'm a player who wants to play," he explained. "I've played through injuries. I've played when I'm not 100% fit. I've played when I've only been 50/40/30% fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that's not happening, so that's what is different."
A new role and a warning on attitude
While clearly agitated by his lack of minutes, Robertson has tried to adapt to his new reality as a squad player and mentor. Following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, Robertson’s seniority was recognised with the vice-captaincy. He insists he is finding "enjoyment" in this different role but warned that any professional footballer who is content with being a substitute has the "wrong attitude."
"At the end of the day, footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don't belong at any football club," Robertson stated firmly. "That's always my argument, you should always want to push to be in the team. If you're happy to sit on the bench, then I don't think you have the right attitude.
"I think I've played well in the games I've played this season. Maybe I've not played as much as I would have liked, but it's nothing I've been surprised by. Let's see what happens."
Contract talks and relationship with club hierarchy
Robertson confirmed that discussions regarding his future have taken place with senior figures at the club, though he chose to keep the specifics private. Despite the uncertainty, he maintained that his relationship with the Liverpool executives remains "excellent," built on mutual respect and a history of shared success.
"I've given absolutely everything for the club for the last eight and a half years and the club have been very good to me - they've rewarded me with good contracts when I have been playing well," he noted. "Nobody can deny what I have given to this club. I've given everything day in and day out and put in some performances which I think have been good."
He also allowed himself a moment of levity regarding his incredible value for money over the years. "My relationship with the people higher up in the club has always been excellent since the day I came in. Signing me for £8m and then doing what I have done helps that, which I remind people of all the time!"
The decision facing Robertson is not just about club football but his career legacy. Having successfully captained Scotland to World Cup qualification after a "stressful summer," the defender is now looking to ensure the final years of his prime are spent on the pitch rather than watching from the sidelines.
"I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants going forward," he said
