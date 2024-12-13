'ANC is trying to help their fellow comrade Danny Jordaan using Gayton McKenzie! Even if they rescue him, he must vacate the Safa office - Bafana Bafana players deserve better' - Fans

Certain SA football enthusiasts remain dissatisfied with Safa even with McKenzie’s involvement in aiding the organisation during their difficulties.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie declared that his office had intervened to support Safa after the organization was unable to compensate Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players.

The two South African football teams did not receive their bonuses and some stipends for their respective recent great games and achievements.

Witnessing Safa’s challenges, McKenzie’s office came to the aid of the Danny Jordaan-led association. Nevertheless, supporters have emphasized that the president of Safa must resign from his position.

Here, GOAL provides some of the most notable views expressed by fans on social media channels.