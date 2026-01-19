Americans Abroad: Champions League, Europa League return as Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun chase knockout spots

After a month-and-a-half-long hiatus, both the Champions League and Europa League are back, and there are no shortage of U.S. Men's National Team stars in position to play important roles in these first European games of 2026.

Both competitions are in the sixth match of their eight-game league phase and, crucially for the American players involved, there is still everything to play for. No team has been eliminated, and even at the top of the table no one has secured a seeded spot in the knockout rounds. With two matches remaining, results still matter for everyone chasing their objectives.

So who will be representing the USMNT in Europe this week? What's on the line in these final few games? GOAL takes a look...