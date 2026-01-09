Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson hopes to carry form into USMNT-heavy FA Cup tie as Christian Pulisic and AC Milan face Fiorentina

The FA Cup always delivers intrigue in the third round. Manchester United face Brighton. Tottenham meet Aston Villa. And tucked among the headline ties is a matchup with a distinct U.S. flavor.

Leeds host Derby in what amounts to an All-American subplot. Brenden Aaronson arrives in form, with four goal contributions in his last four appearances, and is playing with a confidence that has increasingly defined Leeds’ attack. At the other end is Patrick Agyemang, who has found the net regularly for Derby and continues to push his case at club and international level. It is a meeting that offers more than just knockout stakes.

Elsewhere, Americans are spread across a busy European weekend. Christian Pulisic and AC Milan face Fiorentina in Serie A. Middlesbrough and Fulham meet in another U.S.-heavy clash, while PSV return to action with Ricardo Pepi and company pressing in the Eredivisie title race. Taken together, it shapes up as a revealing weekend for Americans abroad.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest names and the biggest matchups over the next 72 hours...