UCL RoundupGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Malik Tillman steals the show as Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest exit Champions League

GOAL takes a look at how American soccer's stars fared on a chaotic final day of the group stage

With every Champions League match kicking off at the same time, chaos was inevitable - and it delivered, especially for the Americans involved in the final night of the group stage. Eighteen matches unfolded simultaneously, with 32 of the 36 teams still alive and fighting for spots in the knockout round.

Every member of the U.S. men's national team active in the competition entered Wednesday with hope for advancing, but there wouldn't be room for everyone. While many of the USMNT's top stars will now look towards the upcoming knockout rounds, some saw their Champions League journeys end before the calendar hits February, and for one American in particular, it ended in the most shocking of ways.

GOAL breaks down the fate of each USMNT star in the Champions League after Wednesday's wild group phase finale.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-BODOE GLIMTAFP

    Johnny Cardoso - Atletico Madrid

    Johnny Cardoso was thrown into the fray a bit too late to change the game. Fortunately, Atletico Madrid's spot in the next round wasn't in doubt, though.

    Despite a 15th-minute opener from the Spanish side, Atleti fell, 2-1, at home to underdogs Bodo/Glimt. The loss ended their hopes of securing a top-eight spot, meaning they'll head to the playoff round instead. Cardoso was brought into the match in the 64th minute, entering after both Bodo/Glimt goals, and put in a solid shift after replacing Atleti stalwart Koke in midfield.

    Finish: 14th

    Next up: Club Brugge or Galatasaray

  • Juventus v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7Getty Images Sport

    Weston McKennie - Juventus

    There was no more McKennie magic on Wednesday, as Juventus couldn't find the goal they needed to defeat Monaco. Instead, the sides settled for a 0-0 draw with neither side able to break through.

    The draw comes amid a wild run for McKennie, who had scored in each of his prior three Champions League matches entering Wednesday. The fourth goal never came, but Juve were just fine anyway as they look ahead to a solid path through the next phase of the competition.

    Finish: 13th

    Next up: Club Brugge or Galatasaray

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUSAFP

    Folarin Balogun - Monaco

    Like McKennie, Balogun has had some good moments in the Champions League, but was just unable to find one in that clash with Juve. 

    Balogun, who had his own three-game scoring streak earlier in the competition, started up top for Monaco. He fired two shots on the day but generally didn't see enough of the ball to truly make the difference in the end. Monaco, like Juve, were fine, though, as they, too, advanced, albeit with a date against one of the elite on the horizon.

    Finish: 21st

    Next up: Newcastle United or Paris Saint-Germain

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BRUGGE-MARSEILLEAFP

    Tim Weah - Marseille

    Tim Weah and Marseille looked safe. Then, deep into stoppage time, Benfica got a stunning 98th-minute goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin - and suddenly, Marseille’s Champions League hopes were hanging by a thread. When the dust settled, Benfica advanced on goal difference, and Marseille were left to reckon with a collapse that was largely self-inflicted.

    Weah's Marseille had a straightforward path, but couldn't deliver on their own end. Facing off with Club Brugge, far from one of the competition's elite, L'OM were embarrassed, 3-0, to squander that precious goal differential that ultimately proved their undoing. As a result, they're the first team out, and they're out in heartbreaking fashion.

    Finish: 25th

    Next up: Eliminated

  • Atalanta BC v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Yunus Musah - Atalanta

    It was a frustrating day for Yunus Musah and Atalanta, who never quite got going against Union St. Gilloise. 

    Musah made a rare start for the Italian side, starting in the heart of midfield. He played 52 solid minutes and was taken out 18 minutes before Atalanta conceded the decisive goal. Atalanta had already guaranteed themselves a place in the playoffs entering Wednesday, though, so the result won't sting too much.

    Finish: 15th

    Next up: Olympiacos or Borussia Dortmund

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen

    Bayer Leverkusen entered Wednesday with everything to play for. They ultimately advanced, and they have their USMNT star to thank.

    Tillman scored twice in Wednesday's win over Villarreal, a club that has been in the news for their pursuit of another American, Alex Freeman. While Villarreal won't be playing on into the next phase, Leverkusen will, with the win solidifying their place in the next phase. 

    Tillman's first goal came in the 12th minute on a horrific Villarreal decision to play out of the back and his second came 23 minutes later via a fantastic finish, giving the midfielder his first Champions League goals of the season.

    Finish: 16th

    Next up: Olympiacos or Borussia Dortmund

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSV-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi - PSV

    PSV were dealt a tough hand on Wednesday. They almost certainly needed a win to stay in the competition. The problem? They were playing Bayern Munich.

    Unsurprisingly, that win didn't come. Bayern emerged as 2-1 winners, really seizing the day on a Jamal Musiala goal early in the seocnd half. PSV fought back with a goal of their own to briefly keep hope alive, only to concede a goal to Harry Kane in the game's final minutes to lose the match.

    That goal effectively ended PSV's hopes of advancing. While Pepi remained out with his hand injury, Dest started for PSV in the loss.

    Finish: 28th

    Next up: Eliminated

