Americans Abroad: Chris Richards and Crystal Palace hunt a trophy, Christian Pulisic meets the moment for Milan, Weston McKennie is Mr. Everything for Juventus

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, headlined by several big moments involving USMNT stars

Now this? This was a good weekend for the U.S. men's national team stars. Playing in big games, multiple Americans stepped up to the moment in these final few weeks of the European season.

None stepped up more than Christian Pulisic, who scored a big goal to help lead Milan to victory. The Rossoneri still have a long way to go and plenty more to play for, but Pulisic's goal felt important as it helped Milan maintain much-needed momentum.

There are bigger games for Chris Richards and Crystal Palace, too - well, one big game at least. Richards and Co. booked their place in the FA Cup final with a shocking beatdown of Aston Villa, earning themselves a date with Manchester City at Wembley. They'll certainly be underdogs again in that one, but anything can happen in a final.

Young stars provided assists and multiple layers helped their clubs take steps towards either safety, promotion or Europe. Two Americans, meanwhile, won a trophy, and you can never really overlook how cool those moments are. GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.