+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AA Preview Jan. 16GOAL
Tom Hindle

Americans Abroad: Can Christian Pulisic rediscover his form at AC Milan?

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Pulisic looking to get back on track against Lecce.

January is always a tricky month in European football. The schedule tightens, legs grow heavy, and margins shrink - a stretch where title races tilt, continental ambitions are tested, and performances take on added weight, especially for Americans abroad.

And leading one of them is Christian Pulisic. The Milan winger has rather struggled of late, failing to register a goal contribution in his last four matches. And while Milan are still very much in the title conversation, they will need more attacking quality from their star American to stay in it. Weston McKennie is in a similar position. He's been finding the net a little more of late, and Juventus are hanging around in the Serie A race. If he can continue to contribute, they are still contenders. 

Elsewhere, it gets a little trickier to predict. Crystal Palace did themselves no favors by reportedly offloading their best player in Marc Guehi this week - leaving USMNT star Chris Richards with an intriguing challenge for the remainder of the season. And then there's some interesting midfield news at Atletico Madrid that could benefit Johnny Cardoso.

GOAL US looks at the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend...

  • AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Pulisic looks to return to his best

    This was always going to be the story of AC Milan's season. Manager Max Allegri guarantees a certain amount of defensive solidity. But consistency? Well, that's a little hard to come by. And let's face it, there are holes in this team. Sometimes, Christian Pulisic will have to hard carry the Rossoneri. For the last month or so, he's had the absolute audacity to misfire on that remit. Pulisic is without a goal contribution in four games, and missed a couple of golden opportunities in a 1-1 draw against struggling Fiorentina last weekend. Allegri left him out altogether in a convincing 3-1 win over Como on Thursday afternoon, but the fact remains: Pulisic has to find a little bit of form again. 

    Lecce are a weird team. They are the worst attacking team in the league, and are floating just above the relegation zone. Their defense, comparatively, is agreeable. This is a mid-table defensive unit paced by a Serie B attack. It is, then, exactly the kind of game that Milan will likely draw 1-1. Enter Pulisic, scoreless in his last four. His legs should be fresh after going nearly a week without seeing the pitch. This would be a fine occasion for him to remind everyone just how good he is at soccer. 

    • Advertisement
  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2025Getty

    McKennie is on fire - but for how long?

    The McKennie situation is interesting. The USMNT midfielder is playing some of his best soccer in years. But off the field, the noise keeps getting louder. Rumor has it that a Premier League switch could be on the cards - even if McKennie publicly said he fancies staying in Turin. It's all a bit complicated and could easily get pretty messy, very soon. 

    But the field is where results happen. And he's been excellent in Juve's last three games, scoring twice and being full of attacking danger. The reason? Luciano Spalletti has given the American a little more attacking freedom. So often exiled to an agreeable wing-back spot, McKennie has pushed forward a little more of late, showing what he can do in attacking areas. And with Juve finally getting some production out of Jonathan David, it looks like the Bianconeri are a CONCACAF attacking powerhouse. They're facing Cagliari at a good time, too. They haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six fixtures, and have won just one of their last five. Juve, meanwhile, are finding their goalscoring touch. 

    It could be the final weeks of McKennie's Juve tenure. And if that's the case, then this is a fine fixture for the beginning of the end. 

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MACCLESFIELD-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Richards steps into the Crystal Palace spotlight

    It's chaos in Crystal Palace. Seriously, where do you want to start? First, Marc Guehi finally did the inevitable and left the club. He was supposed to be a Liverpool player last summer. Now, he will be suiting up for Man City as they push for Premier League glory. Oliver Glasner also confirmed this week that he will leave the club at the end of the campaign. 

    Well, good luck, lads. That means it's on a rotating cast of center backs to get it done. Fortunately for Palace, they have two excellent ones in Richards and Max Lacroix. Yes, the Macclesfield loss in the FA Cup is a black mark on their season, but they held Villa to a scoreless draw the week before - and that was without the USMNT star. Richards' quality cannot be doubted. But it's consistency that will matter here. It starts with a tired-looking Sunderland tomorrow. They're a good defensive side, and a clean sheet will be imperative for the Eagles if they want to get a result. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Cardoso to get his moment?

    There's change afoot for Atletico Madrid. They have made some moves in central midfield, offloading out of favor Connor Gallagher to Tottenham. It might just clear some room up for Cardoso. 

    The American has enjoyed a run of late, appearing in the last La Liga fixture, the Copa Del Rey, and also getting a run out in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Admittedly, it will depend on what kind of attacking configuration manager Diego Simeone wants to deploy against Alaves. They will be happy to sit in, which might require a bit of attacking thrust for Atleti. But with the depth chart clearing up, there could be more minutes for Cardoso. 

0