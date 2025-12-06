Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson hopes for a role vs Liverpool as Johnny Cardoso’s availability is uncertain…again

Phew. That was a collective sigh of relief from U.S. men’s national team fans - and likely from the players and Mauricio Pochettino - after landing a favorable World Cup draw on Friday. There will be months to dive into that, just under seven to be exact, but the focus now swings back to club action, where plenty is at stake for U.S. internationals both domestically and abroad this weekend.

Stateside, MLS Cup features three U.S. internationals - Sebastian Berhalter, Tristan Blackmon and Brian White - all hoping to win a first title for the Vancouver Whitecaps against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in Florida. Across the Atlantic, there are several significant fixtures to follow. Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds were all but ready to sack Daniel Farke after a poor run of results, but a shock win over Chelsea has bought time - even if Aaronson was a healthy scratch, raising fresh questions over his fit.

Then there’s Johnny Cardoso, who arguably made the biggest move of any USMNT player this year by joining Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The midfielder has struggled to carve out a role, but earned a massive start against Barcelona before suffering an injury that could sideline him again. And in Italy, Weston McKennie’s Juventus meet Napoli in a match that may already shape their season.

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad this weekend.