Leaving Argentina, learning from Marcelo Bielsa: The unconventional journey of American-born coach Bryant Lazaro to Portuguese side Estoril

It took a year for Bryant Lazaro to realize he could never be a professional footballer.

The South Florida native had moved to Argentina at 17, joined the Estudiantes de la Plata reserve side, all with the central dream of making it pro in the sport he grew up on. This, he figured, was it. He had the quality. He spoke the language. A break or two, and a long career was around the corner.

But after 12 months, the dream crumbled. Not because he wasn’t good enough, or that he didn’t care. Rather, his mindset was radically different from the Argentine natives he was training with six days per week. Lazaro had a life in the United States, a support structure around him, friends and family to go back to. His teammates had no such plan.

“I just naturally realized that I didn't have the drive necessary. The players there play to feed their families, and I had come from a different background. No drama, but I just realized it wasn’t for me,” he told GOAL.

Lazaro packed his bags, took what little money he had, and jetted off to Spain. His playing dream was dead. But coaching? That was very much alive. And now, 20 years on, Lazaro is on the precipice of making it big, a highly-rated 38-year-old assistant coach for a surging Portuguese team, ready to take his own side, and proving that careers can be made by hitting the books - not just kicking a ball on a field.

“It's not straightforward for a lot of people. It's not easy, understandably. I was fortunate to find coaching at 19,” Lazaro said. “And I never looked back.”