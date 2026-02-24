Ambitionless Chiefs? Amakhosi now target top-five finish! Soweto giants hint Ethan Chislett and Nkanyiso Shinga might make debut against Stellenbosch

After being eliminated from both the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup, it is logical that the team will push for the PSL. However, it seems that might not be the case, as explained by co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef. However, he insists that doesn't mean Chiefs will not be pushing for the crown.

“Normally, when you finish 10th the previous season, you have to think about continuing to build and finish in the top five the following season,” he said in a pre-match interview.

“But I think when you’re in a situation where you are close to being on top of the table, you must continue to work [hard]. “I think the performance of the team, to have 30 points from 15 games, hadn’t been achieved in a long time; also, conceding only six goals in 15 games shows the good work the team has done.

"The stats show that we’re doing well in the league, so why not continue to fight? We’re a big team; we are Chiefs, so we have to fight and win all our last 15 games, which would see us win the title without relying on other teams," he added.