AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Usuthu and the Bucs at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

AmaZulu will host Orlando Pirates in their final match of the league, aiming to secure a top-eight finish.

Usuthu are under pressure to end the season on a high, especially after dropping points in their last outing.

Pirates, meanwhile, are pushing for a second-place finish that would see them return to the CAF Champions League.

Mandla Ncikazi’s side still has two games remaining, giving them a slight edge in the race for continental football.

Arthur Zwane will be desperate for three points to cap off the campaign positively and give AmaZulu something to build on next season.

how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.