Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face AmaZulu in the Buccaneers' penultimate PSL fixture - Mandla Ncikazi to trust Siyabonga Dladla, Simphiwe Selepe & other youngsters again?

Orlando Pirates travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium to face AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.
Now guaranteed to finish the season as PSL runners-up, caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi has the luxury to field more youngsters as he did in the midweek 1-0 win over SuperSport United.
They return to Moses Mabhida, where their last visit there ended in the Nedbank Cup final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.
GOAL takes a look at how Ncikazi could select his starting lineup in their penultimate match of the season.