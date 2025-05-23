Siyabonga Dladla, Orlando Pirates, May 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face AmaZulu in the Buccaneers' penultimate PSL fixture - Mandla Ncikazi to trust Siyabonga Dladla, Simphiwe Selepe & other youngsters again?

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesAmaZulu FC vs Orlando PiratesAmaZulu FCM. NcikaziS. SelepeS. DladlaR. MofokengM. NkotaN. SibisiK. DlaminiT. MabasaT. Mbatha

Not much is at stake for the Buccaneers as they near the conclusion of their 2024-25 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Orlando Pirates travel to Moses Mabhida Stadium to face AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

Now guaranteed to finish the season as PSL runners-up, caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi has the luxury to field more youngsters as he did in the midweek 1-0 win over SuperSport United.

They return to Moses Mabhida, where their last visit there ended in the Nedbank Cup final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at how Ncikazi could select his starting lineup in their penultimate match of the season.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match