AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu delivers bold warning to PSL bigiwgs 'Usuthu will be bigger than Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns'
- Backpage
Bold promise
AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu has delivered a bold promise, insisting that he will turn the team into a bigger outfit than Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
With a vision of making Usuthu one of the perennial title contenders, Zungu acquired the club from Patrick Sokhela when he bought a 100% stake in 2020.
However, the dream is yet to see the light of day, with Sundowns dominating PSL, Bucs stamping authority in MTN8 and last season Chiefs winning the Nedbank Cup.
- AmaZulu
Big dream
"I know that Amazulu Football Club will soon be bigger than all these teams. It will soon be bigger than Orlando Pirates," Zungu told the IN THE KNOW podcast.
"It will soon be bigger than Kaizer Chiefs. It will soon be bigger than Mamelodi Sundowns; it's only a matter of time."
- Backpage
Can AmaZulu win Chiefs' traditional fans?
The businessman also said that AmaZulu enjoy a lot of support in bases that are traditionally considered Amakhosi-leaning regions.
"AmaZulu is the oldest team in the PSL, which was founded in 1932. When I bought into this team, I knew I was not buying into a team that I could gleefully rename anything else," Zungu added.
"I was buying into a brand that was preordained by the forebears; that is, a brand that belonged to the nation, and all I was given was custodianship and, of course, the title of the brand.
"So, the well-being of the people of KwaZulu-Natal in the main, or people of the descent of KwaZulu-Natal, or KwaZulu descent, who may be found in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Free State, and elsewhere. I know that they always wish AmaZulu well."
- Backpage
How will Zungu make Usuthu big?
The entrepreneur acknowledged that the only way to make his club a giant is to turn it into a title-winning machine.
"So, it's a team that potentially has got more than 16 million people that are standing ready to throw their whole lot behind," he explained.
"All we need to do is to rebuild this brand and make it associated and familiar with winning. Let's be synonymous with triumph, and people are going to come back."
Currently, AmaZulu are considered to be in the bracket of PSL title contenders. The Arthur Zwane-led side are fifth with 30 points, eight fewer than leading Pirates.