AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu delivers bold warning to PSL bigiwgs 'Usuthu will be bigger than Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns'

AmaZulu President Sandile Zungu has delivered a bold promise, insisting that he will turn the team into a bigger outfit than Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

With a vision of making Usuthu one of the perennial title contenders, Zungu acquired the club from Patrick Sokhela when he bought a 100% stake in 2020.

However, the dream is yet to see the light of day, with Sundowns dominating PSL, Bucs stamping authority in MTN8 and last season Chiefs winning the Nedbank Cup.