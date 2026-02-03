AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'PSL is fixed, but Usuthu were robbed of a clear penalty! No one cares, Nuno Santos is best player in the league and Mamelodi Sundowns are miles away'

Orlando Pirates registered a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

After a joint team move, Relebohile Mofokeng scored in the 16th minute to put Pirates ahead, with Tshepang Moremi providing the assist for the goal.

Mofokeng, who scored the winning goal against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final, almost added his second in the 55th minute. The Pirates' youngster collected a final pass at the edge of the box from another well-engineered team move, only for him to fire wide from a promising spot.

The Sea Robbers' relentless push paid off again through an own goal scored by Darren Johnson after immense pressure from Mofokeng.

After 15 games, Pirates have 35 points, two more than second-placed Sundowns. The loss is a setback to Usuthu's title ambition, as the gap between them and the leading Bucs is five points.

After the Pirates' win away from home, GOAL sampled fans' reactions.