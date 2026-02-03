Goal.com
AmaZulu 0-2 Orlando Pirates: 'PSL is fixed, but Usuthu were robbed of a clear penalty! No one cares, Nuno Santos is best player in the league and Mamelodi Sundowns are miles away'

Although it is a slim win, the points are enough for Bucs to widen the gap at the top with Mamelodi Sundowns. After dropping points against Sekhukhune United, the Sea Robbers returned to winning ways, adding new impetus to their title ambition. For Arthur Zwane, the loss is a lost chance for his side to go above Kaizer Chiefs on the log.

Orlando Pirates registered a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

After a joint team move, Relebohile Mofokeng scored in the 16th minute to put Pirates ahead, with Tshepang Moremi providing the assist for the goal.

Mofokeng, who scored the winning goal against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout final, almost added his second in the 55th minute. The Pirates' youngster collected a final pass at the edge of the box from another well-engineered team move, only for him to fire wide from a promising spot. 

The Sea Robbers' relentless push paid off again through an own goal scored by Darren Johnson after immense pressure from Mofokeng.

After 15 games, Pirates have 35 points, two more than second-placed Sundowns. The loss is a setback to Usuthu's title ambition, as the gap between them and the leading Bucs is five points.

After the Pirates' win away from home, GOAL sampled fans' reactions.

    AmaZulu robbed!

    Amazulu was robbed of a clear penalty - dEAR

    Blame Gallants, Sekhukhune

    People should blame Sekhukhune and Marumo Gallants for beating Orlando Pirates in the first two games because after those defeats, Orlando Pirates are punishing every team they play. Up the Bucs - SibuExcel

    No one cares

    Nobody cares. Nuno Santos is the best player in the league, and Sundowns are miles better - Boss Yama Ben10

    Don't be proud

    Do not be proud. Your first goal was clearly offside, and the second goal was that the throw-in was not yours. You guys are cheaters, but the chairman's team must win the league by crook or hook, bloody terrorists - Yamkela Msimangu

    Pirates must be clinical

    We need to be clinical in front of goals, knowing very well that we have Sibisi at the back; you will kill us one day - Dunga

  • PSL is fixed

    Doesn’t shock me that this league is massively fixed - Gareth

