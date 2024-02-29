Amadou Onana, Thiago Alcantara & the six players who could help rebuild Barcelona's unbalanced midfield this summer

The rumour mill never stops churning in Catalonia. For all of Barcelona's financial struggles and on-pitch mayhem, there is always a sense that they can be competitive in the transfer market.
And this summer is already looking like an interesting one. Barca are set up-front and at the back, but the engine room could be an issue. They have never found a true replacement for Sergio Busquets, and need a solid defensive midfield presence to fill that hole. Everton's Amadou Onana is the latest player linked, with the hard-working Belgium international viewed as a perfect fit at the base of the Blaugrana midfield. But he is one of a fair few who could be options for this side - regardless of who replaces Xavi as manager come the end of the season.
GOAL takes a closer look at some of Barca's midfield targets...