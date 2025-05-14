Manchester United FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Amad Diallo follows Harry Maguire's lead! Man Utd forward attends Sunderland's Championship play-off clash with Coventry one day after England defender spotted watching Sheffield United triumph

A. DialloH. MaguireSunderlandChampionshipManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSheffield United

Amad Diallo followed Harry Maguire's lead by attending Sunderland's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry on Tuesday.

  • Amad attends Sunderland's play-off semi-final
  • Played for Mackems in 2022-23 season
  • Team-mate Maguire was at Sheffield United on Monday
