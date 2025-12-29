'He's a good lad' - Amad Diallo hails Bryan Mbeumo as Man Utd team-mates swap shirts after AFCON clash between Ivory Coast and Cameroon

After scoring in Ivory Coast's 1-0 win over Mozambique last week in their AFCON opener, the 23-year-old was at it again with a terrific curled effort on Sunday. It was not enough to secure another three points as a Ghislain Konan own goal ensured both countries shared the spoils. After the match, the pair swapped jerseys, before Amad revealed that the two spoke before the big match.

He told reporters, "Bryan is a good teammate; good lad. We talked before the game. I told him after the game, we can change jerseys. He is a good lad and I wish him all the best with Cameroon. I want to think about myself, about my team, and try to win the last game.

"It's a good goal, but I don't think it's one of the best. I was happy - I wanted to win the game especially, but the goal [does have some significance] for me."

Both Cameroon and Ivory Coast are on four points in their group heading into their final fixture. If they don't lose, they will progress to the next round.