USWNT Stock Up/Down GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

From Alyssa Thompson’s brilliance to Olivia Moultrie’s quiet tournament - USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down after eighth SheBelieves Cup title

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson impressed as the USWNT won the SheBelieves Cup, but a crowded midfield and a quiet night for Phallon Tullis-Joyce left a few questions to answer.

The U.S. Women’s National Team made a statement on Saturday night, lifting their eighth SheBelieves Cup title at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Emma Hayes’ side beat Argentina, Canada and Colombia to win the tournament, finishing with three victories and three clean sheets while extending their shutout streak to seven matches.

Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson delivered the defining moment of the tournament, scoring the late winner against Colombia to seal the title. The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout stretch on both sides of the Atlantic, recently being named the London Football Awards’ Women’s Young Player of the Year after scoring six goals for Chelsea this season.

Even with the perfect record, Hayes still saw both progress and areas for growth.

“I think the performances in SheBelieves reflect that there were some really good moments and some not quite,” Hayes said. “But I told the team that winning major things requires different qualities. We’ve shown we can win when we’re not at our best. We’ve shown versatility, depth, and maturity.”

With the tournament wrapped up, the USWNT now turns its attention to a trio of matches against longtime rival Japan next month.

So after three matches, rotating lineups and several standout moments - whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.

  • Alyssa Thompson, USWNTGetty

    Stock Up: Alyssa Thompson

    Thompson’s game-winning goal in the SheBelieves Cup final was a clutch moment that sent her stock soaring. The forward has been on another level since joining Chelsea, and she brought that same confidence back with her for the USWNT across all three matches of the tournament.

    “The consistency in her play is standout for me,” Hayes said after the USWNT claimed their eighth SheBelieves Cup title. “Being able to do things over 90 minutes and do it game after game - including a clutch moment like today.”

    Thompson, who earned the match MVP award, spoke afterward about the areas of her game she still wants to refine. At just 21 years old, with six goals in her first season at Chelsea and four international goals for the USWNT, it might seem from the outside like she already has everything figured out.

    But the young forward still sees room for improvement.

    “I think decisions in the final third,” Thompson said when asked what she wants to work on. “I do get in there a lot, so being able to make the right decisions - getting more assists, more goals, just stuff like that.”

  • United States v Canada - SheBelieves Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Stock Up: Gisele Thompson

    Gisele Thompson earned two starts for the USWNT across the three SheBelieves Cup matches. The speedy outside back was asked to step into a role that required near-flawless defending against Argentina and Canada - and she delivered.

    Despite her smaller frame, Thompson put together two strong performances that showed she can operate comfortably on either side of the back line, playing both right and left back during the tournament. After the win over Canada, Hayes praised the younger Thompson sister for adapting quickly to the shift.

    “Gisele has been playing as a right back. We know she’s played as a left back before, and coming into the game, I was really excited about that potential," Hayes said. 

    An added bonus came when both Thompson sisters started on the same side of the field against Canada - something Hayes clearly appreciated.

    “Because I used to play football with my sister, there’s nothing better than feeling like your sister’s in front of you or behind you,” Hayes said. “You’re going to work twice as hard to make sure you’re successful. I’m just really proud of them as siblings.”

    Big sister Alyssa was just as impressed with Gisele’s performances throughout the week.

    “I know that she has my back in anything that I do,” Alyssa said. “If she’s running up, I can pass it to her. I feel like we create different threats for teams, and you can’t just mark one of us. I believe in her so much - I think she’s amazing.”

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock Down: Olivia Moultrie

    It’s difficult to say anyone’s stock truly fell during a tournament where the USWNT won all three matches and kept three clean sheets. Still, in a crowded midfield pool, Olivia Moultrie’s performances were less noticeable than some of her teammates. 

    The 19-year-old appeared in all three matches, but her role was largely about maintaining the tempo rather than changing the game. Substitutions can easily disrupt a match’s rhythm, so Hayes has emphasized bringing players on who can preserve the team’s flow rather than dramatically altering it.

    Moultrie filled that role well. But as the roster continues to evolve ahead of the 2027 World Cup qualifying cycle, she may need to find another gear to stand out in a midfield group that already includes Lindsey Heaps, Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle, Claire Hutton, and Lily Yohannes.

  • United States v China - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock Down: Phallon Tullis-Joyce

    After two shutouts, it is kind of cruel to say Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce's stock went down, but here's the thing: she wasn't really tested. The difference in her performance and Claudia Dickey's is that Dickey actually had to make a number of saves and was tested to keep possession with her feet and play as a last defender. 

    Against Canada, Tullis-Joyce had some shaky moments with her feet, but ultimately was able to finish the game with a clean sheet. The same was true against Colombia; Tullis-Joyce didn't have many saves to make, but in high-pressure moments like free kicks and corner kicks, she was slow on her line, and her presence wasn't commanding. 

    In terms of shot-stopping, build, and experience, Tullis-Joyce has the quality to be the U.S.'s No. 1. However, when taking into consideration how the USWNT plays, their quick one-two passing in the back, short, short, long, Dickey fits more into that style. 

    If the game had shaken out to be one with lots of shots on frame, it almost would have benefited Tullis-Joyce more when it comes to her ranking because it would be easier to assess how she handles pressure. 

