Alvaro Arbeloa rages at Franco Mastantuono over late red card in Real Madrid's defeat to Getafe

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu turned toxic on Monday night as Real Madrid suffered their second consecutive La Liga defeat, falling to a disciplined Getafe side. While Martin Satriano's spectacular first-half volley gave the visitors a clinical advantage, the post-match discussion was dominated by a moment of madness in stoppage time. Mastantuono, a highly rated Argentine prospect, received a straight red card for allegedly using abusive language towards referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz.

Arbeloa is now facing a selection crisis due to the midfielder's outburst. The manager was already dealing with the absence of key players such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, and Mastantuono's red card means he will join suspended duo Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen on the sidelines for the upcoming trip to Celta Vigo. Arbeloa was blunt in his assessment of the teenager's actions, noting that while yellow cards for tactical fouls are a manageable part of the game, a dismissal for dissent represents a complete breakdown in professional discipline at a critical point in the season.

"It’s unacceptable. The Mastantuono thing cannot happen," Arbeloa said. "Huijsen and Carreras’ yellow cards are part of the game. But we’re going to have three very important players out in Vigo."