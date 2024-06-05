Alphonso-Davies(C)GettyImages
Aditya Gokhale

Huge boost for Harry Kane & Vincent Kompany! Alphonso Davies leans closer to Bayern Munich stay as talks continue despite Canada star flirting with Real Madrid

Alphonso DaviesReal MadridLaLigaBayern MunichBundesligaTransfers

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, however, he could end up staying with the Bavarians.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Madrid target Davies still in talks with Bayern
  • Leaning towards staying with Bavarian side
  • Spanish giants unwilling to pay asking price
Article continues below