The Buccaneers boss remains at the helm of the Premier Soccer League for another four-year term which would extend his grip on power to 25 years.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza was confirmed as the PSL chairman for another term of office on Wednesday.

This came on a day Safa president Danny Jordaan was arraigned before the courts to answer to charges of fraud and embezzlement.

Fans were following the developments and GOAL takes a look at how they reacted.