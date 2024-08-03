All completed Barcelona transfers so far in 2024-25

GOAL rounds up all the completed Barcelona transfers in the 2024-25 season so far.

The 2023-24 season was disappointing for FC Barcelona. The club only managed a second-placed finish in the La Liga title behind rivals Real Madrid and their performance in the Champions League left a lot to be desired. This has fueled a burning desire within the team and fanbase alike to reclaim their dominance. The summer transfer window represents a chance for rejuvenation, to bolster the squad and return to their winning ways.

As the 2024-25 season looms, the anticipation among fans is high. The transfer window is abuzz with rumours of potential signings and exits, as fans eagerly await the club's next moves. The focus is on strengthening key positions and ensuring the squad has the depth and quality to compete on all fronts. Let's take a look at all the confirmed transfers FC Barcelona has completed so far amidst a journey filled with hope and ambition.

Here, GOAL has got you covered with a comprehensive list of all the completed Barcelona transfers in the 2024-25 season.