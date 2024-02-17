Alisson ruled out again! Liverpool goalkeeper to miss Brentford clash after suffering hamstring injury setback in training

Getty ImagesJames HunsleyAlisson ruled out again! Liverpool goalkeeper to miss Brentford clash after suffering hamstring injury setback in trainingAlisson BeckerLiverpoolBrentford vs LiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Saturday's early kick-off against Brentford after he suffered an injury setback in training.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlisson missed Burnley clash last weekendKlopp declared him fit to play against BrentfordBut suffered hamstring setback in Friday training