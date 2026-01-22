Getty Images Sport
Alisha Lehmann trains with WSL club as Switzerland star closes in on return to England from Como
Lehmann spotted at Belvoir Drive ahead of transfer
Switzerland forward Lehmann has formally begun preparations for life back in England, having travelled to Leicester City’s training ground on Wednesday to join the first-team squad, The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old’s presence at Belvoir Drive signals the imminent completion of a transfer that the East Midlands club has been working on for the past fortnight.
Speculation regarding Lehmann’s future in Italy intensified over the weekend when she was conspicuously absent from the Como matchday squad for their goalless draw against Napoli. It has now been confirmed that the forward is in advanced talks to swap Serie A for the WSL, cutting short her spell in Italy just months after joining Como.
Lehmann moved to Como on a three-year deal from Juventus in August, but the lure of a return to the English top flight appears to have been too strong to resist. Her arrival is viewed as a significant coup for Leicester, bringing both elite-level experience and a massive global profile to the King Power Stadium.
Foxes prioritise experience to avoid relegation scrap
The Foxes currently sit ninth in the table, five points clear of bottom-placed Liverpool, and the hierarchy is evidently keen to remove any lingering threat of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.
To that end, Lehmann is the latest piece in an ambitious restructuring of the squad. She joins a trio of seasoned campaigners who have already arrived this month. The club has secured the services of defender Ashleigh Neville from Tottenham, veteran striker Rachel Williams from Manchester United and Sarah Mayling on loan from Aston Villa.
By adding players with hundreds of combined WSL appearances, Leicester are looking to add grit and know-how to their dressing room. Lehmann fits this mould perfectly, having already spent significant time in England’s top tier, and her addition suggests the club is looking to look upwards toward mid-table security rather than nervously over their shoulders at the drop zone.
A return to familiar territory for Swiss international
For Lehmann, this move marks a return to a league where she made her name as a global star. The forward is no stranger to the demands of English football, having previously represented West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa. Her adaptability and knowledge of the division will allow her to slot straight into the side without the need for a lengthy acclimatisation period.
Her time in Italy, though brief at Como, was successful in terms of silverware during her preceding stint. She was part of the Juventus squad that lifted the Serie A title in the 2024-25 campaign, adding a winning mentality to her repertoire.
On the international stage, Lehmann remains a key figure for Switzerland, having earned over 60 caps for her country. Off the pitch, her influence is unrivalled; with nearly 16 million followers on Instagram, she is the most-followed female footballer on the planet, guaranteeing that all eyes will be on Leicester City the moment the deal is officially signed.
Set for immediate impact against former employers
The timing of the transfer could not be more dramatic. With Lehmann already training with the squad, expectations are high that she will be registered in time to feature this weekend. In a twist of fate, Leicester’s next fixture is a crucial clash against West Ham - the club where Lehmann first introduced herself to English fans.
The Hammers currently sit in 11th place, just below Leicester, making Sunday’s encounter a vital "six-pointer" in the context of the league table. If selected, Lehmann could make her debut against her former employers, providing the perfect narrative backdrop for her WSL homecoming. With the team focused on widening the gap to the relegation zone, manager and fans alike will be hoping the Swiss star can hit the ground running immediately.
