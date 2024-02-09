Alisha Lehmann admires lifesize Bobblehead of herself spotted at carnival in Switzerland as Aston Villa star reveals creation 'made me laugh'

Richard Mills
Alisha Lehmann spots lifesize Bobblehead of herself at Swiss carnivalInstagram and Getty Images
Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLShowbiz

Alisha Lehmann couldn't help but laugh after seeing a lifesize Bobblehead of herself at a carnival in the Aston Villa star's native Switzerland.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lehman admires crazy creation
  • Lifesize Bobblehead of Villa star
  • Forward loves strange sighting

Editors' Picks