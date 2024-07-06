Alisha Lehmann @alishalehmann7 Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

Alisha Lehmann enjoys horse cart ride with two enormous dogs as she spends time with her mum after completing Juventus transfer

Alisha LehmannJuventusWomen's football

Alisha Lehmann was spotted enjoying a horse cart ride in Italy with two enormous dogs after completing Juventus transfer.

  • Lehmann flew from the USA to Italy
  • Completed her signing with Juventus
  • Was spotted enjoying a serene morning in the countryside
