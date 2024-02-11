'Just checking it's you' - Alisha Lehmann hilariously attempts to recreate Aston Villa programme pose after challenge from team-mate Kenza Dali

Aditya Gokhale
alisha lehmannGetty
Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLWomen's football

Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann attempted to hilariously hit the same pose as she did in the photoshoot for the Villains' programme book.

  • Lehmann asked to pose by Dali
  • Poses next to Aston Villa programme
  • Aston Villa play Spurs next

