Alexandre Lacazette salary: How much does Lyon star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

French striker Alexandre Lacazette rose through the ranks at Lyon, playing for both the youth and B teams before breaking into the first team in 2010. The Frenchman scored over 125 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side over seven seasons, before moving to Premier League giants Arsenal in the summer of 2017.

Unable to replicate his form in England, Lacazette returned to Lyon in 2022, where he quickly regained his rhythm and picked up right where he left off five seasons earlier.

Lacazette signed a three-year contract with the French side, which runs until June 2025.

In addition to his goal-scoring contributions, Lacazette also earns a substantial salary playing for Lyon. Exactly how much does he make?

*Salaries are gross